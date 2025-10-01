16-year-old girl forcibly married at mosque in Bengaluru; FIR registered: Report

Bengaluru police have launched an investigation into a suspected case of child marriage after reports emerged that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly married off at a mosque in Anepalya. A formal complaint was filed in Bengaluru, leading to a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

According to officials, the incident reportedly took place on September 26. A formal complaint was later filed by a government official on September 29, leading to the registration of a case at Ashok Nagar police station under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, said a report by news agency PTI.

A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying they received information from a third-party complainant and referred the matter to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Based on their assessment, we have now registered a case and legal proceedings will follow as per the law, he added, as quoted by the agency.

The girl was allegedly coerced into the marriage by her parents, according to the initial complaint. Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the girl due to the sensitive nature of the case and her minor status.

In a separate development, an advocate, identified as Hussain Owais S has written to Karnataka’s top police officials, including DG & IGP MA Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, raising serious concerns over what he described as an “illegal marriage”, as per the report.

His complaint specifically named Sujat Ali, Hasan Raza, and Mir Kaim (also referred to as Azan Jafari), a member of the Waqf Board, as individuals allegedly involved in conducting or facilitating the marriage ceremony.

Owais further alleged that the ceremony violated multiple laws, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and warned that any sexual relationship with the minor, even within a so-called marriage, would constitute statutory rape under the POCSO Act.

There are also claims from members of the public suggesting the girl may be pregnant, and this can only be confirmed through medical evaluation, the complaint stated.

(With inputs from PTI)