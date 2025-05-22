Ramanagara to be renamed ‘Bengaluru South’ for administrative purposes: DK Shivakumar

Ramanagara district in Karnataka will now be officially known as ‘Bengaluru South’ District for all administrative purposes, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday. Ramanagara district is located more than 50 kilometres from Bengaluru.(AFP)

Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said, “Today, the entire cabinet had a discussion. I am very happy to announce that Ramanagara district, which was earlier part of the Bengaluru district, will now be called Bengaluru South District. The district headquarters will remain in Ramanagara.”

Ramanagara district is located more than 50 kilometres from Bengaluru. It will continue to serve as the district headquarters, the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed.

'Ramanagara and Channapatna will develop as twin cities'

In November 2024, Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had then launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress for neglecting the Ramanagara region.

“They are only playing politics. I am here to ask for your votes with a promise of development,” he had told voters. “Within three years, we will see Ramanagara and Channapatna develop as twin cities. We’ll set up a factory near the silk market and generate jobs.”

Drawing comparisons to previous elections, Kumaraswamy remarked, “I have never seen so many vehicles in Channapatna—it reminds me of the Mysuru by-election.” He reiterated his claim that the Congress had done “nothing” for the Ramanagara district.

Ramanagara district was carved out of the former Bengaluru Rural district in August 2007 by then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The newly formed district comprised the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Harohalli, Kanakapura, and Magadi.

Originally, the Bengaluru district included a much larger area—encompassing taluks such as Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Yelahanka, Nelamangala, Anekal, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru South, Hosakote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna.

However, in 1986, a major administrative reorganisation saw Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna taluks reclassified under the newly formed Bengaluru Rural district, while the rest became part of Bengaluru Urban district.

(With agency inputs)