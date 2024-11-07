Rameshwaram Cafe to expand to North India, Dubai debut expected next year: Report

Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular South Indian eatery, is set to expand its footprint into North Indian markets, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gujarat, The Hindu Businessline reported. The cafe currently has a presence in Hyderabad’s Madhapur too(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, Co-Founder and Managing Director Divya Raghavendra Rao announced the expansion plans during the opening of the cafe’s latest outlet in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru.

The cafe, which currently has a presence in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, is also planning to add one or two more outlets in the city by 2025. However, Rao clarified that there are no immediate plans to expand into Kerala or Chennai.

In Bengaluru, Rameshwaram Cafe now operates five outlets, including its newest store on 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, joining locations in JP Nagar, Brookfield, and Rajaji Nagar. The eatery is also preparing to open an outlet at Bengaluru International Airport. Rameshwaram cafe will be opened in terminal-1, where the domestic flight operations take place.

Speaking to the publication, an official from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We wanted to showcase the best of Bengaluru and two of the city's famous dosa spots will now be part of the airport.”

The new Indira Nagar store boasts an expanded menu and seating for up to 400 guests, the report further added. Looking beyond India, Rameshwaram Cafe plans to open its first international outlet in Dubai, set for the latter half of next year.

Blast at the cafe

Rameshwaram Cafe made headlines recently after an explosion at its Brookfield branch in Bengaluru injured at least nine people on March 1. The blast, which occurred in the afternoon, caused panic among customers and local residents, leading police and fire brigade teams to swiftly respond to the scene.

