Republic Day 2022: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa unfurls national flag at his residence

The Karnataka tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi themed 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts' was showcased at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi today.
Karnataka tableau at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image for representation)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader BS Yediyurappa unfurled the national flag at Cauvery, (his official residence) Bengaluru, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Tableau, on the theme 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts', was showcased at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi today.

Republic Day Parade 2022 showcased India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, and nine of various ministries were showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

