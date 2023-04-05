3.37 crore cash, 8.6 kg gold seized by poll officials in Bengaluru

Election duty officials on Tuesday seized 8.6 kg of gold worth ₹1.47 crore and cash of ₹3.37 crore in Bengaluru.

Around 47,030 litres of liquor was also seized.(PTI Photo/For representative purposes)

In its daily bulletin, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka said the flying squad and police seized gold worth ₹1.47 crore in C V Raman Nagar constituency whereas the Income Tax Department seized ₹3.37 crore cash in Padmanabha Nagar constituency. This besides, 47,030 litres of liquor was seized.

Cumulatively, cash worth ₹17.36 crore, 3.28 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹22.35 crore, 82.85 kg drugs worth ₹42.66 lakh, 22.691 kg gold worth ₹8.51 crore and 93.563 kg silver worth ₹65.19 lakh and freebies worth ₹11.79 crore were seized.

The worth of total seizures made by all the teams together since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect includes cash, material, liquor, drug, etc of about ₹61 crore, the bulletin said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.