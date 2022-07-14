RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls

A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.

The two-day session is meant to mentor the ruling party in Karnataka ideologically, as the RSS is concerned about BJP's victory in the assembly elections despite back-to-back sample polls on sensitive issues like the 'hijab' and 'halal', news agency ANI reported.

This comes after a 45-minute-meeting between the BJP president and RSS chiefs Mukund and Sudhir on June 30 at Keshavakrupa, the RSS headquarters in Bengaluru.

ANI reported that the Sangh has also observed that multiple attacks were made on it by the opposition party, specifically by senior Congress leader and opposition head Siddaramaiah, wherein BJP leaders have failed to give a befitting reply to them.

The RSS will likely discuss strategies for the party ahead of the crucial polls and talk on issues ranging from textbook revision to recruitment for boards and corporations. The meeting could hold brainstorming sessions to analyse the role of the government, party, leaders and the RSS in retaining power in the state.

Talks will also be held on taking action on the Rohit Chakratirtha Committee's revision of textbooks in the midst of a recent book by noted writer Devanur Mahadeva criticizing the RSS. The Sangh will also direct party workers on taking remedial measures to clear confusion on various issues and the responsibilities of BJP workers.

(With ANI Inputs)