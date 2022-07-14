RSS 'chintan shivir' to begin today in Bengaluru, eye on 2023 polls
- The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is organising a ‘chintan shivir’ with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls.
A “chintan” session organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 assembly polls will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. It will be attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
RSS leaders, including Mukund, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are also likely to attend the 'chintan shivir'.
The two-day session is meant to mentor the ruling party in Karnataka ideologically, as the RSS is concerned about BJP's victory in the assembly elections despite back-to-back sample polls on sensitive issues like the 'hijab' and 'halal', news agency ANI reported.
This comes after a 45-minute-meeting between the BJP president and RSS chiefs Mukund and Sudhir on June 30 at Keshavakrupa, the RSS headquarters in Bengaluru.
ANI reported that the Sangh has also observed that multiple attacks were made on it by the opposition party, specifically by senior Congress leader and opposition head Siddaramaiah, wherein BJP leaders have failed to give a befitting reply to them.
The RSS will likely discuss strategies for the party ahead of the crucial polls and talk on issues ranging from textbook revision to recruitment for boards and corporations. The meeting could hold brainstorming sessions to analyse the role of the government, party, leaders and the RSS in retaining power in the state.
Talks will also be held on taking action on the Rohit Chakratirtha Committee's revision of textbooks in the midst of a recent book by noted writer Devanur Mahadeva criticizing the RSS. The Sangh will also direct party workers on taking remedial measures to clear confusion on various issues and the responsibilities of BJP workers.
(With ANI Inputs)
-
Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today
Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July.
-
2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
-
Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
-
Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (s) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar. Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics