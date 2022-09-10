Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11

Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST

Bengaluru might be in for some planned power cuts on Saturday and Sunday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) is undertaking some projects. Check here for a list of affected areas and divisions.

The city's electricity managers BESCOM and KTPCL schedule more works during the weekends as the load on the grid is less as most people stay away from work.(HT Photo)
The city's electricity managers BESCOM and KTPCL schedule more works during the weekends as the load on the grid is less as most people stay away from work.(HT Photo)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), has put out data indicating that there will be some planned power shutdowns this month in the city, which has ongoing battles with flooding and waterlogging in some areas.

BESCOM said the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will undertake maintenance and repair works, which will need power supply switched off in some areas throughout September.

For Saturday, the company proposed a shutdown in the Hoskote, Davanagere, Tumkur and Chitradurga major works divisions between 10 am to 4 pm.

Here are the areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, All areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.

For Sunday, the divisions which would be affected are Tumkur, Chandapura and Davanagere, with affected areas being: Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Jigani, Haragadde, Madapattana, Gollahalli, Nandnavana layout, Bukkasagara, Kallabalu, Ashrama Road, Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Anekal S/S such as Anekal Town and its surrounding rural areas, Bagganadoddi line, areas feeding from Kumbaranahalli S/S such as Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Jigani and its surrounding areas, areas feeding from Bagganadoddi S/S such as Indlawadi, Bagganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and its surrounding areas, Kumbarana halli, Bagganadoddi, and areas industries, Nisarga, Harpanahalli, Koppagate, Kalbalu, H. Manchanahalli feeding from 220/66/11kv R/s Jigani, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, Kolala, Mavathur, Byragundlu, Chikkadoddavadi, Saggere, Pathaganahalli, Urdigere, Katenalli, Yelachagere, Hanumanthagiri, Vajanakurke, Doddasaggere, Chinnahalli and Daba stop to Jayanagara Church back side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru power cut
bengaluru power cut
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

    Goraguntepallya National Highway to be upgraded soon: CM Bommai

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to upgrade National Highway starting from Goraguntepallya and promised to take a decision on hiring an agency to fix the cables, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of PWD, BBMP and Finance Department officials here on Friday, he said instructions have been given to send proposals on how to improve National Highway projects in Karnataka.

  • The apex court, however, acknowledged statements made by influential public figures against corporate entities do affect their reputation, share prices and investments. (File photo)

    Relief for ex-PM Deve Gowda, SC bags out of HC order in defamation case

    In a relief to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order staying execution of a trial court decree asking him to pay Rs 2 crore in a defamation suit filed against him by a construction company.

  • In 2011, the trial court acquitted the man, giving him the benefit of doubt. Challenging this judgment, the state moved the high court. (HT File)

    Delhi high court convicts man over a decade after he raped an 11-year-old

    In its judgment, the high court justified the delay in the registration of the FIR stating that the girl, who had lost her mother at a very young age and whose father was also missing, was staying with her aunt who was looking after 10 children, 6 of her own and 4 of her brother’s, including the girl.

  • The microbreweries offer craft beer or locally made beer on tap. It is quite popular among the youth in Delhi-NCR and elsewhere. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

    Delhi: Microbreweries set for a comeback after 9 months

    The owners of these establishments said the demand for craft beer -- generally made with traditional ingredients such as malted barley -- produced by microbreweries is quite high in Delhi. A Delhi government official said under the now scrapped excise policy of 2021-22, microbreweries were allowed but they could not start operations as the revised terms and conditions could not be notified in time.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI/File)

    Arogya Kosh: At least 400K availed government health plan

    Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, held a review meeting with officials of the health department on Friday and directed them to focus on working towards ensuring the timely benefit of this government scheme to the maximum number of people across the national capital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out