Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11

Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), has put out data indicating that there will be some planned power shutdowns this month in the city, which has ongoing battles with flooding and waterlogging in some areas.

BESCOM said the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will undertake maintenance and repair works, which will need power supply switched off in some areas throughout September.

For Saturday, the company proposed a shutdown in the Hoskote, Davanagere, Tumkur and Chitradurga major works divisions between 10 am to 4 pm.

Here are the areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, All areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.

For Sunday, the divisions which would be affected are Tumkur, Chandapura and Davanagere, with affected areas being: Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Jigani, Haragadde, Madapattana, Gollahalli, Nandnavana layout, Bukkasagara, Kallabalu, Ashrama Road, Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Anekal S/S such as Anekal Town and its surrounding rural areas, Bagganadoddi line, areas feeding from Kumbaranahalli S/S such as Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Jigani and its surrounding areas, areas feeding from Bagganadoddi S/S such as Indlawadi, Bagganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and its surrounding areas, Kumbarana halli, Bagganadoddi, and areas industries, Nisarga, Harpanahalli, Koppagate, Kalbalu, H. Manchanahalli feeding from 220/66/11kv R/s Jigani, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, Kolala, Mavathur, Byragundlu, Chikkadoddavadi, Saggere, Pathaganahalli, Urdigere, Katenalli, Yelachagere, Hanumanthagiri, Vajanakurke, Doddasaggere, Chinnahalli and Daba stop to Jayanagara Church back side.