Seer accuses Karnataka government of taking 30% cut in grants for mutts
Prominent Lingayat seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is taking 30% commission from the religious institutions and mutts for releasing funds for developments.
While participating in a rally, Swamiji said the government doesn’t spare religious mutts as well. “The ruling BJP not only takes a commission from contractors, that it even takes 35% commission from religious seers,” he said.
The seer was participating in a tractor rally organised by senior Congress leader SR Patil.
He alleged that mutts are forced to pay 30% of the funds that are released for development works at the mutts as a commission.
“The officers directly tell us about the commission. If ice cream is granted in New Delhi or Bengaluru, by the time it reaches north Karnataka, only the stick will remain,” he alleged.
Following this statement, Congress MLA Dinesh Gundurao said that if Swamijis are also not spared by the government, who is not affected by the government’s corruption. “As I have always said, in the name of God, the BJP is looting the state and getting the votes of the people, and even in grants which they proudly announce for these mutts they are taking a commission and looting money,” said Gundurao.
“This shows that there is no real commitment to anything. Grabbing power and money is their only criteria, and for that, unfortunately, they are using Hindutva and Hindu religion,” he added.
Reacting to the seer, Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil said that the seer should have protested before giving a bribe. “He is talking like a Congress worker. Earlier he supported former CM BS Yediyurappa… he has now shown his chameleon nature,” the minister said.
The statement comes as a problem for the BJP, which is already facing criticism over its legislator KS Eshwarappa’s alleged involvement in the death of the contractor. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
A day before his body was found, a suicide note was sent by Patil as a WhatsApp message to his associates and a section of the media, holding Eshwarappa responsible. On Friday, the minister was forced to step down from the cabinet and handed in his resignation to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
With polls looming, politicians are queuing up at influential mutts, or Hindu monasteries, whose endorsement or support could help determine the outcome in many constituencies and possibly even the final results. By paying respects, political parties are hoping to win the backing of the mutts’ thousands of followers, who are known to vote en masse. Estimates by historians and sociologists suggest that there are a few hundred such caste.
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
