Several areas in Bengaluru to experience power cuts this week. Details

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power outages this week as power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:

November 14, Tuesday:

Goppenahalli, Pennasamudra, Malahala, Malahala Gollarahatti, Bettakadur, Kanchiganahal, Mahadevapura, Goppenahlli, Pennasamudra, Shivakumara Badavane, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Sirivara, Govindarajapura, Ramegowdanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Rayapura, Bommanahalli, R M Halli, D S Palya, Lingapura, Vaderapura, Ballagere Kaval, Hanumanthanagara, S K Palya, Rastepalya, Begur, Yaladahalli And Dasarahalli.

November 15, Wednesday:

Gollahalli (Gp). Gopalapura (Gp), Mylanahalli, Vajrakattepalya, Islampura, Kannegowdanahalli, Hyadalu, Josco, K G Srinivasapura, Bolamaranahalli, Thotagere, Kukkanahalli, Arjunabettahalli, Guttepalya, Kssidc, Machonayakanahalli, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara & Its Surrounding Areas, S Neralkere Gp, Kainodyu Gp, Srirampura Gp, Mathod Gp, Karehalli Gp, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, Hireguntanuru, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Sirivara, Govindarajapura, Ramegowdanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Rayapura, Bommanahalli, R M Halli, D S Palya And Lingapura.

November 16, Thursday:

Honnavara, Isturu, Gandaragulipura, Sympadipura, Honnadevapura, Kodihalli, Madure, Beerayyanapalya, Hosapalya, Malluhalli, Kadanuru, Madugondanahalli, Mallapadigatta, Thimmasandra, Voddagere, Purushanahalli, Alenahalli, Iyyanahalli, Kanaswadi, Kodihalli, Beeranpalya, Kadnurkymara, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchayath, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Shamanur, J H Patel Badavane, Jarikatte And Mudahadadi, Hale Kundawada And Hosa Kundawada, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Hampanuru, Kolal, Kolal Gollarahatti, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura, Doddiganal, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, Hireguntanuru, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Sirivara, Govindarajapura, Ramegowdanapalya, Thimmegowdanapalya, Rayapura, Bommanahalli, R M Halli, D S Palya And Lingapura.

