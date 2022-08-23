Shivakumar: Cong rally to cover 511 km in K’taka
He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Congress’ “Bharat Jodo Yatra” will be covering a total distance of 511 km across 21 days in Karnataka, the party’s state president DK Shivakumar said on Monday.
He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
“Of the 511 km in our state, there are some places covering forest areas. The yatra in those regions will be decided by AICC after discussing with local authorities and police. The yatra will be for 21 days in the state covering eight districts and all our leaders and workers will participate,” Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the distance to be covered every day will be decided based on the local conditions and visits to be made locally.
“In our state, leader of opposition in legislative council BK Hariprasad has been given the responsibility and he is the overall in charge. At the district level also, in charges have been made, who in consultation with other leaders at the local level will make necessary arrangements,” he said, adding the AICC will soon be sharing the details of the march.
The Congress had last week announced that it will begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari on September 7, in which party workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will participate.
The ‘padayatra’ (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500-km long and would be completed in around 150 days.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
-
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
-
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
-
Posters of Savarkar removed from Cong office in Vijayapura
Police on Monday removed posters of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar put up at a Congress office in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar's posters at the Congress office. Last week, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.
-
Govt asks VB to investigate financial, recruitment ‘irregularities’ at GNDU
The state government has directed vigilance bureau of Punjab to investigate the alleged irregularities in the process of recruitment, appointments and financial matters at Guru Nanak Dev University, people familiar with the development said on Monday. GNDU Teachers Association has sent several complaints to Punjab government while questioning the process of the recruitment and appointments. Having put together all these complaints, the government reportedly initiated the probe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics