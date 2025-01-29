Siddaramaiah expresses concern over declining conviction rate in SC/ST atrocity cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the declining conviction rate of SC/ST atrocity cases in the state from ten per cent in 2020 to seven per cent in 2024. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

During the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the CM stressed ensuring justice for the victims in atrocity cases.

"The conviction rate (in SC/ST atrocity cases) was 10 per cent in 2020, which has declined to seven per cent now. Hence, I have said in the meeting that it should be more than 10 per cent," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

He also said that he had directed the police officers to hold regular review meetings with the prosecution lawyers.

The Deputy Commissioners of the districts should hold meetings once in three months without fail, he said.

"I have also asked the DCs to initiate action against the erring officers," Siddaramaiah said.

In the meeting, the ministers, MLAs and MPs raised the issue of backlog.

"Me and the Chief Secretary are holding meeting regarding the backlog and filling the vacant posts. We also discussed in the meeting on reservation in promotion," Siddaramaiah said.

Later, the Chief Minister’s office in a statement said the government prosecutors had been told in the meeting that they must argue effectively in atrocity cases to ensure justice for victims.

Steps should be taken to prevent the accused from easily obtaining bail. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure strict punishment for the guilty.

Charge sheets in atrocity cases must be filed within the stipulated time frame of 60 days, the note said.

There were discussions on the Devadasi system in the state.

"If the Devadasi system exists in any district, the responsibility lies with the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. District administrations must take steps to rehabilitate Devadasis and prevent further cases," the statement said.

Describing the practice (Devadasi system) an evil done to women by subjecting them to sexual exploitation and prostitution, the Supreme Court has held it as a serious issue of violation of Right to Life, Dignity and Equality of women, according to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The CMO release said the Forest Rights Committees must hold regular meetings and expedite the issuance of title deeds to eligible beneficiaries (forest dwellers). Of the 3,430 pending cases, the process must be completed within a month, it added.

"Once title deeds are issued, the names of beneficiaries must be updated in the land records without delay. Revenue department officials must prioritise this work, and forest dwellers should not be evicted under any circumstances," the CMO said.

The CM told the officers to initiate steps to remove court injunctions in cases filed under the SC/ST Act.

"Charge sheets must be filed within 60 days. Currently, 665 cases are pending investigation, and these must be resolved quickly. Low conviction rates in courts will not be tolerated," the statement said.

Quoting CM, the statement said, "The punishment rate in caste atrocities cases has not been more than three per cent for many decades. For this reason, I have given police station power to Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) cells. How come the punishment rate has not increased yet?"

Siddaramaiah also instructed the officials to discuss with the prosecution if the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases are pending in the courts for a long time and take steps for speedy disposal and speedy justice, the statement said.