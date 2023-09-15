South Western Railway announces special trains between Yeshvantpur-Murudeshwar for Ganesha festival

The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains between Yeshvantpur and Murudeshwar for one trip in each direction to cater to additional demand on the eve of the much anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The SWR said in a circular on Thursday that two special trains are being added for today and tomorrow, i.e., Friday and Saturday in view of the festive season. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SWR said in a circular on Thursday that two special trains are being added for today and tomorrow, i.e., Friday and Saturday in view of the festive season.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: KSRTC announces special buses for Ganesh Chaturthi rush

Train number 06587: The Yesvantpur - Murudeshwar special express will leave Yesvantpur at 1:55 pm on September 15 and reach Murudeshwar at 12:55 pm the next day. Train number 06588: The Murudeshwar - Yesvantpur special express will take on the return journey, departing from Murudeshwar at 01:30 pm on September 16, to arrive at Yesvantpur at 4 am the next day.

The trains will stop at the following stations: Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Chennarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantawala, Surathkala, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Byndoor Mookambika Road and Bhatkal, in both directions, the SWR said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | SWR reschedules, diverts trains in Karnataka due to engineering works. Details

These special trains will have one AC first class, two AC two tier coaches, seven AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches and two second class luggage cum brake vans/disabled friendly compartment coaches. The SWR further added that linen and bedrolls will not be provided in these special express trains.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is expected to be celebrated from September 19 or ten days until September 29 this year.