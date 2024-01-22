Special poojas and live screenings: Bengaluru decked up for Pran-Pratistha event in Ayodhya

Bengaluru turned saffron on Monday as the consecration (Pran Pratistha) of Ram Lalla Idol is scheduled at Ayodhya in the afternoon. Many temples in the city will conduct special Poojas and high footfalls are expected across devotional points. Special poojas and live screenings: Bengaluru decked up for Pran-Pratistha event(AP)

As South Bengaluru is a hub for many historical temples in the city, special events are planned by the devotees on Monday. The Ramalayams are decked up with unique decorations, and Gau Poojas will be conducted at various times in the temples. Many VIPs are also expected to attend the special poojas in temples. Former Karnataka CM and stalwart BJP leader BS Yediyurappa will participate in the pooja ceremony at Banaswadi’s Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi to preside over 'Pran Pratishtha'

Hindutva outfits like Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajarag Dal are set to livestream the grand event. The big screens have been set up at various grounds in the city for people to watch the Pran Pratishta in the afternoon. The Hindu right-wing groups will also be playing documentaries on the history of Ayodhya for kids. In the night, Deepotsava events will be conducted across Ramalayams in the city. Multiplex chain PVR-INOX announced that they also will be live streaming the consecration of the Ram Idol ceremony at their theatres in the city. The tickets are open for booking online.

However, the Karnataka government has not declared a holiday on Monday and said everything will function as usual. The BJP has strongly been demanding a statewide holiday and labelled the Congress-led government as an ‘anti-Hindu’ government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the Pran-Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The final leg of the consecration ceremony will start at 12.20pm today and end by around 1pm. The 51-inch stone idol by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka has been enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.