State-run outlets record liquor sales worth 18.85 crore on New Year's Eve in Karnataka

Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) outlets, which are run by the Karnataka government, reported a staggering revenue from sales of liquor on New Year's Eve, summing up to ₹18.85 crore. Officials on Monday said they saw a spike of ₹4.34 crore in revenue when compared to December 31 the previous year, when they had made sales equalling ₹14.51 crore. Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) is a Karnataka government-run enterprise.(Representative Photo)

According to the firm, Raichur city drank the most liquor, as it recorded the highest sales from across the state. "An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of ₹11.66 lakh, followed by another outlet on the Gunj Road of the same city, turning sales of ₹9.96 lakh," the company said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

Bengaluru Urban district also showed great enthusiasm in welcoming the new year, topping the districts list for highest sales - ₹1.82 crore. The district had brought ₹1.35 crore worth of sales to the enterprise last year.

"The sales at the upgraded first-of-its-kind MSIL Boutique which was inaugurated on Monday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshawaranagara touched ₹3.5 lakh. The same outlet recorded sales of ₹2.59 lakh on the same day in the previous year," the statement read.

“On normal days, the total sales of liquor at MSIL outlets in the state would be around ₹8 crore. It touched a peak of ₹18.85 crore on the eve of the new year's day,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)