330 bikers found drunk driving on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru, cases booked

New Year celebrations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru saw a number of accidents, with several bikers driving under the influence. The City Police Department reportedly registered more than 300 cases against those who were found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Cops also said around 14 accidents took place, out of which four was fatal. (For Representation)

Cops also said around 14 accidents took place, out of which four was fatal. The traffic department had conducted a special drive on New Year's Eve to scan the large masses for violations. More than 330 motorists were caught driving after having consumed alcohol, news agency ANI reported.

Cops reportedly stopped and checked more than 7,620 vehicles during the special drive conducted on Sunday night, out of which 330 motorists were caught drunk driving. They also booked cases against the said violators.

On the other hand, as many as 14 road accidents took place from Sunday night to early Monday morning hours in and around Bengaluru, police told the agency.

"On December 31, 2023, till midnight, a total of one fatal accident and ten non-fatal accidents were reported. Similarly, on January 1, 2024, between midnight and 7:00 a.m., a total of three fatal accidents were reported," the Bengaluru traffic police cited in a press release.

Another report said that a total of 717 cases were booked for drinking and driving in Bengaluru city within ten days, that is between December 21 and 30.

