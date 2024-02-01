 Strict legal action if manual scavenging is practised: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Strict legal action if manual scavenging is practised’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

‘Strict legal action if manual scavenging is practised’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 01, 2024 09:23 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned against practising manual scavengers in the state asserting strict legal action.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

He was speaking after inaugurating the rehabilitation and distribution of subsidy to the identified manual scavengers in the state and a subsidy of 40,000 each was distributed.

"It is our party's and Government's commitment that civic workers should live with dignity. Therefore, I raised the salary of Safai Karmacharis from 7 thousand to 17 thousand immediately after becoming the Chief Minister for the first time. Manual scavenging is not allowed in the state for any reason. He warned that legal action would be taken if anyone practiced that," CM Siddaramaiah said.

It is our government that implemented a scheme to provide 7.5 lakh assistance to build houses for construction workers. I implemented these programs as Chief Minister, he said.

If Ambedkar had not given the constitution, I would not have become the chief minister. So we should understand that the opponents of the Constitution are our opponents as well, the Chief Minister said.

The CM called upon the people to outrightly reject the opponents of the constitution.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy, Mayakonda MLA Basantappa, and Nelamangala MLA Srinivas were present in the program organized by the Social Welfare Department and Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation.

Financial assistance was distributed to more than 4000 Safai Karmacharis at the convention.

