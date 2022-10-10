Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Student falls under city bus on university campus in Bengaluru

Student falls under city bus on university campus in Bengaluru

Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:15 PM IST

An MSc student from Bengaluru university was boarding a bus in the morning when she slipped and sustained injuries.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A post-graduate student sustained grievous injuries prompting flash protests in Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Monday. According to eye-witnesses, the MSc student was boarding a bus in the morning when she slipped and sustained injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving behind the bus. Following the incident, students staged a protest and closed both the gates of Jnana Bharathi demanding a ban on the movement of public vehicles on the campus. The students also raised slogans against Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

bengaluru karnataka
