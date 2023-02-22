Bengaluru: Swedish tennis player declines felicitation after CM Bommai's late arrival - Report

Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg on Tuesday politely declined a felicitation for himself after the event ran an hour and a half behind schedule due to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's late arrival to the venue. Borg was set to be honoured at the function along with former Indian player and Padma Shri awardee Vijay Amritraj. The programme was organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), the Deccan Herald reported.

The Swedish legend is in Bengaluru to support his son Leo, who is a wildcard entry for the main draw of the ongoing Bengaluru Open tournament.

The function, which was originally scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, was postponed to 10:15 am as CM Bommai was running late. As Borg had to attend his son's game at 11 am, he decided to decline the felicitation. CM Bommai, who arrived at the programme at 11:15am, watched the game for a little while himself, before leaving, the report said.

“The Chief Minister was delayed due to some of his other commitments. We did inform him (CM) that Borg would be watching his son play and would not be able to be present for the felicitation. But CM was very sportive about the whole situation and decided to still come to the courts and watch some action,” an official from the organising committee told the publication.