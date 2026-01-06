Teenager apprehended for recording videos inside women’s washroom at Bengaluru cinema theatre

A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly secretly recording videos inside a woman's washroom at a cinema theatre in Karnataka's Bengaluru, reports said, citing police. Police said the juvenile was allegedly caught while filming inside the women’s washroom. (PTI)

The incident came to light after police received information around 9.30 pm on Sunday about a disturbance at a theatre located within the limits of the Madiwala police station. Following the alert, patrol officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, news agency PTI reported.

Also read| Woman, 34-year old techie, suffocates to death in house fire in Bengaluru: Report

Police said the juvenile was allegedly caught while filming inside the women’s washroom. He was rescued from an agitated crowd and later taken to the police station for further action.

Another person was also detained for questioning in connection with the case. Police added that the theatre management is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Efforts are underway to trace other suspects who are believed to be absconding. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Also read| Bengaluru couple breaks down yearly expenses, says they spent ₹47 lakh in 2025; internet stunned

Earlier, Bengaluru police registered a case against a man who recorded a violent assault on a woman but failed to report it, even as the attackers were arrested earlier this month.

The disturbing incident took place on September 21 on Avenue Road, where a woman was brutally assaulted in public by Umed Ram, owner of Maya Silks, and his employee Mahendra Seervi, The Times of India reported. The duo allegedly kicked the woman in the chest and private parts, attempted to strip her, and hurled abuse, for allegedly stealing a bundle of saris the previous day.

(With PTI inputs)