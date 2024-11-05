'They cannot shut our mouths': HD Kumaraswamy on FIR filed against him for threatening police officer

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday described the FIR registered against him on the complaint of an IPS officer as "ridiculous and malicious". Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

The FIR was registered at Sanjay Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on a complaint filed by ADGP M Chandra Shekar. The officer, who is investigating an illegal mining case against Kumaraswamy, accused the JD(S) leader of threatening him, ANI reported.

"I have read the summary of the complaint. I realized that it was completely ridiculous and malicious," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

"They filed an FIR that I did a press meet. An FIR has also been filed against Channapatnam candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy for making a statement. An FIR has also been filed against Suresh Babu, leader of the JD(S) Legislature Party, who complained to the Chief Secretary. So, is it in the law that no one should speak against anyone, or complain? They cannot shut our mouths," the Union Minister added.

What the complaint says

The ADGP in his complaint had alleged that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil had made allegations against him to intimidate him and obstruct an investigation into a mining scam that he had been conducting. The case is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

The investigation involving Kumaraswamy centres on allegations that, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008, he unlawfully approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district, in violation of the law.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy expressed optimism about the NDA's chances in the upcoming Channapatna by-elections, stating that he is confident that the NDA candidate and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win at any cost, with the blessings of the goddesses.

Speaking on his decision to field his son, Kumaraswamy said, "In politics, some decisions are taken to strengthen the party. Due to recent political developments, we decided to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy. In Channapatna's 'Agni Pariksha' (toughest exam), Nikhil will win. Nobody can do anything; the voters themselves will decide."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is up against Congress' CP Yogeshwara who had recently jumped ship to the Congress from BJP.

(With ANI inputs)