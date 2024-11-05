Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening police officer

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has been accused of allegedly threatening a senior police officer probing a mining case against him. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

A case has been registered against Kumaraswamy on Monday based on a complaint by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar alleging that Kumaraswamy threatened a government servant to prevent him from discharging his duties, PTI reported.

The complainant stated that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused. The probe against Kumaraswamy pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The SIT, after preparing the investigation report and having found substantial evidence and material to prosecute the accused (Kumaraswamy), had written to H.E. Governor of Karnataka seeking sanction for prosecution against the accused Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy on 21/11/2023,” Sekhar said in his complaint lodged at Sanjay Nagar police station.

Recently, amid the Waqf property row Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Congress is dividing people along religious and caste lines and asked the ruling government in the Karnataka to apologise to people.

While speaking to the media in Doddahalli village during his campaign in the Channapatna constituency, Kumaraswamy questioned, "How long will you continue to deceive people like this? Are you favoring one community while neglecting another? Apologize to the people and rectify the mistakes, or the day is not far when people will enter your homes. Just recently, a Congress MLC said that people could storm the Governor's residence like they did the Bangladeshi Prime Minister's residence. The same could happen here as well. Don't test the patience of the farmers."

