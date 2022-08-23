This Cabbie is the city’s superhero on-the-go
Constant cancellations, conversations over routes and fares leading to heated arguments — these are just a few of the many problems that commuters are left to face, when availing cab services. However, amid all the dissatisfaction, a tale of compassion has come to the fore, wherein a cab driver went the extra mile for an exhausted passenger’s comfort.
Harsh Sharma, a Delhi-based software engineer, landed in Bengaluru a month ago and boarded a cab being driven by Ravi, employed with a taxi aggregator. Exhausted after an early morning flight from Delhi, Sharma had arrived in the city, but the kind of warmth he was greeted with left him amazed. He even penned a note of appreciation on social media for Ravi. The post got 34,000 likes and more than three million views, with many praising the gesture.
Recalling the incident, the techie shares with us that on seeing him tired, the cab driver rearranged the seats and insisted that he takes a nap comfortably while en route the destination. He even offered to stop for a quick bite and accompany him.
“I hadn’t eaten breakfast. When I told him, he said he hadn’t had breakfast either. He then told me, ‘Today, we will have breakfast together’,” the 20-year-old tells us.
On reaching a restaurant for breakfast about an hour into their ride, the duo noticed that the eatery was completely packed. “We reached a restaurant, which was overcrowded. But somehow, Ravi managed to get us a table. He even got me the menu, though it was a self-service restaurant. He took my order, served me the food and even kept the dishes [once we were done eating]. He didn’t let me budge from the table, seeing I was tired,” Sharma shares, adding, “The kind of attitude that the driver displayed is extremely rare. He even got me coffee to power through the rest of the day.”
Ravi, on his part, says asking his customers if they have had a meal or not forms a part of his everyday conversation. A cab driver for over 15 years now, he adds, “I always ask all my passengers whether they have eaten or not, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner.”
For the Bengalurean, his duty is not just about driving a passenger from one place to another; it also involves ensuring that his customers are doing fine.
“Having picked up a lot of passengers from the airport, especially when it is so far from the city, I make it my concern to know whether they are hungry and want to stop for a meal. I am more than happy stopping for 10 minutes or so until they have finished their meal, before we get to their destination,” he shares.
“I have seen many kinds of passengers, but I strongly believe that they will treat me the same way that I treat them,” Ravi concludes on a positive note.
Tamil Nadu: Two Bangladesh citizens held for staying without visa for a year
The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying in Erdoe, Tamil Nadu without visa. Based on information, the police raided a premises at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without proper permit. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act.
Karnataka : Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said with district administration clamping prohibitory orders in Kodagu, his party has decided to "postpone" its protest by laying a siege to district police headquarters, as government's orders should not be defied. Speaking to reporters here, he said the protest was a party programme and not personal, so after discussion with state president and leaders, it has been decided to postpone it.
Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track. The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods.
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
