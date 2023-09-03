This is my rebirth: Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy after getting discharged from hospital
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on August 30 after he complained of health discomfort.
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy got discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on August 30 after he complained of health discomfort.
Also Read - Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital at Bengaluru
The JD(S) leader called it a ‘rebirth’ of him and thanked the team of doctors for the treatment. He said, “I thank the almighty and my team of doctors for taking care of me. This is definitely a rebirth for me, and I am thankful to all those who prayed for my well-being.”
The 64-year-old politician also appealed to people not to ignore their health if they observe any discomfort. “Nothing should be a priority than health and I urge people not to neglect health. If you find any difficulty or discomfort, please reach out to your doctor and take help. A lot of people say that doctors only work for money but that is not true. They are really concerned about the health of patients,” he added. Kumaraswamy reportedly suffered a minor stroke and doctors cured it immediately.
He was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. “He arrived around 3:40 AM with weakness and discomfort. He was immediately evaluated and initiated the treatment for which he has responded very well. He is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and under close observation,” a health bulletin which was released before the discharge said.
Kumaraswamy earlier underwent a heart surgery and was busy with the production of a movie in which his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is acting as a hero. The movie was announced a few weeks ago and he was reportedly busy with other party related activities as well.
- Topics
- Bengaluru
- Hd Kumaraswamy