The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 Engineering paper are out on Saturday and the NTA (National Testing Agency) has announced that a total of 43 students have secured 100 percentile score in the exam. A total of three students were from Karnataka among the 43 who scored the 100 percentile. Three students from Karnataka top JEE Mains 2023, score 100 percentile. Details

Also Read - JEE Main Result 2023 Live: IIT JEE Advanced registration begins today

According to the NTA list, Tanish Singh Khurana, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari and Nived Ayilliath Nambiar from Karnataka scored full marks in the JEE mains exams. A high number of students from neighboring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were also in the list of 43 all India toppers. Venkat Koundinya from Telangana and Kallakuri Sainath Srimanth of Andhra Pradesh were also among the toppers.

Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari from Karnataka who topped the exam is the only female candidate to secure a 100 percentile in JEE Mains Result 2023.

JEE Main is a national level entrance test held for admission to Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Planning courses at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It is also a screening test for IIT JEE aspirants across the country. NTA has only announced paper 1 (BE/BTech) results. Results of paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are awaited.