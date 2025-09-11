Three-day disruption in water supply in Bengaluru due to Cauvery maintenance work: Report

Residents across Bengaluru are advised to brace for a temporary halt in their drinking water supply as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) prepares to carry out critical maintenance work on the Cauvery Water Supply Project. The disruption will last 60 hours from September 15 and affect multiple areas in Bengaluru.

BWSSB Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar announced that major maintenance operations will require a complete shutdown of several key water treatment and pumping stations connected to the Cauvery project. This disruption will impact large parts of the city over a 60-hour period, beginning this weekend, said a local report by the Vijaya Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru autorickshaw's ‘Go Back Hindi Wala Autos’ message triggers Kannada language debate

Water supply disruption schedule:

Cauvery Stage 5: Shut down from 1 am on September 15 until 1 pm on September 17 (60 hours)

Cauvery Stages 1 to 4: No water from 6 am on September 16 to 6 am on September 17 (24 hours)

This temporary shutdown is part of a planned emergency maintenance program aimed at keeping the city’s primary water infrastructure in optimal condition. The work will focus on upkeep and system efficiency improvements at several treatment plants and key pipeline junctions across the Cauvery network.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru convict caught on CCTV fleeing Kidwai Hospital during oral cancer treatment

What this means for residents

Water supply will be affected across all areas that depend on Cauvery water during the maintenance window. The BWSSB strongly urges citizens to store adequate drinking water in advance to avoid inconvenience during this period.

These essential works are part of ongoing efforts to ensure long-term reliability of water delivery to Bengaluru, said Dr Manohar, emphasizing that such routine maintenance is vital to prevent larger disruptions in the future.

Residents are encouraged to share this information within their communities and take necessary precautions ahead of the scheduled shutdown.