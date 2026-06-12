Mangaluru , Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday. TN CM Joseph Vijay arrives in Mangaluru, proceeds to Kollur Mookambika Temple

He then proceeded to the renowned Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district amid tight security arrangements coordinated by the police forces of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to officials, Vijay landed at the airport at 1.20 pm aboard a special flight from New Delhi.

Following his arrival, he immediately departed by road for Kollur, covering a distance of about 120 kilometres to offer prayers at the famous shrine in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

A high-security convoy accompanied the CM during the journey.

Karnataka Police personnel escorted the convoy, while an elite security team from the Tamil Nadu Police travelled alongside.

Police sources in Mangaluru said that 45 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police had arrived in advance and coordinated closely with officials from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district police departments to ensure seamless security arrangements for the visit.

The convoy comprised eight cars, in addition to escort and pilot vehicles.

Security measures were heightened along the route from Mangaluru to Kollur, with police personnel deployed at key junctions and sensitive locations.

Officials said the CM was expected to reach the Kollur Mookambika Temple at around 2.45 pm.

The temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in South India, attracts devotees from across the country, particularly from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Vijay's visit assumes significance as he becomes only the third CM of Tamil Nadu to visit the temple while in office.

The earlier Tamil Nadu CMs known to have undertaken similar visits were the late M G Ramachandran and the late J Jayalalithaa, both of whom were known for their strong spiritual association with the temple.

The visit drew considerable public attention, with party supporters and devotees gathering at various points along the route to catch a glimpse of the CM. However, authorities maintained strict crowd-control measures to ensure the smooth movement of the convoy and the safety of pilgrims visiting the temple.

After offering prayers at the temple, Vijay was expected to return later in the day upon completion of his private pilgrimage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.