Tough to consider everyone’s views: Karnataka CM on appointments to govt boards, corporations

Bengaluru: As disgruntlement brewed within the Congress party in Karnataka over the appointments to political appointments in the state-run boards and corporations, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that accommodating everyone’s suggestions is challenging. CM Siddaramaiah (L) and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have opposed the list sent by the central party leaders for the appointments. (ANI)

While preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Congress has initiated the process of appointing chairpersons to various boards and corporations. The party has proposed the names of some MLAs and senior leaders for these influential positions. However, due to internal disagreements, the party has not finalised the appointments yet.

“We have recommended the names to the party high command for appointments in various boards and corporations. We have no role to play now,” said Siddaramaiah.

According to him, the recommended names of the MLAs have been cleared.

“I had a discussion with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for appointing party workers in these boards and corporations. Later, the list was given to Surjewala for the party high command’s approval. That list has to come with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal’s signature,” the CM added.

However, the deadlock between the high command and state leadership continues, with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar opposing the list sent by the central party leaders. In total, 75 legislators and party leaders would be appointed as heads to boards and corporations in the first phase.

In total, 7,000 positions need to be filled, including appointments in districts and taluks. Approximately 600 chairperson and director positions are highly sought after. Since both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have their preferred candidates, the task becomes significantly more challenging.

Even after eight months of the Congress coming to power in the state, appointments for boards and corporations are pending, and state leaders are under pressure from MLAs and party workers to expedite the process.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the decision, citing a lack of consultation with the state leaders.

“The high command has not consulted us. They have not taken our recommendations. We know who has worked at the district level and not the high command. The high command must leave such issues to the CM and the state Congress president,” Parameshwara said.

Over the weekend, the party high command sent a list to state leaders, but last-minute additions without consulting the state leaders led to a discontent. State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Bengaluru for consultations with the state leaders, where the CM and deputy CM urged the party to approve the names sent by them.

Parameshwara also accused Surjewala of making appointments without consultation with the state leaders.

“The district leaders must be consulted before making any appointments. But, here, our general secretary is doing the appointments. If people, who have not worked, get important posts, then it is obvious that our real workers will get upset,” added the state home minister.