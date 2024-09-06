Two school students died and three students were severely injured after their bus collided head-on with a government bus in Raichur district on Thursday, a senior police official said. Two Karnataka students killed after govt bus collides with school bus in Raichur

Traffic and Road Safety Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar told ANI, "Its a very sad incident of Loyola school bus being hit by a KSRTC bus. Because of potholes on the road, the school bus changed its lane and a KSRTC bus coming from behind collided with it. The accident was so severe that 2 students died and 3 students lost their limbs... The number of accidents are increasing and it is very horrifying."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the horrific road accident today near Kapgal in Manvi Taluk, Raichur District, involving a school bus and a transport bus. In this tragic incident, two school students have lost their lives, and several others have been injured. I pray that the souls of the deceased find eternal peace and that the injured recover swiftly," Bommai said in a post on X.

Bommai urged the government to promptly announce relief measures from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the deceased students and to provide treatment for the injured.

"I urge the state government to promptly announce relief measures from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the deceased students and to take all necessary steps to provide appropriate treatment for the injured," he added in the post. (ANI)