The annual discount sale of Malleshwaram’s Mysore silks in Bengaluru turned into a frenzy after two women fought over a saree inside the store. In a viral video, the two women were seen involved in a fist fight with each other in an extremely crowded Mysore silks store. Two women get into fist fight for a saree at Bengaluru's discount store. Video

In a video shared by a Twitter user R Vaidya, two women were seen getting into a heated argument over a saree while shopping. The fight escalated and they both started attacking each other physically and were seen getting to a fist fight. The security staff tried to separate them from each other, but the fierce customers continued to hurl slaps at each other. Mysore silks had a massive crowd shopping inside the store when the incident happened.

The video took the internet by storm and the Twitter users are quick to share their two cents on the incidents. A user wrote, “I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening, oblivious of the ruckus.”

Another user wrote, “In this country, we have people fighting for land, money and saree.”

Malleshwaram has many saree stores with a few offerings' huge discounts once a year. Massive crowds from across Bengaluru will be observed at these stores during the sale time.