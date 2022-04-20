Uber gets more expensive in Bengaluru, fare raised by 10%
Uber confirmed that it had raised its fares in Bengaluru amid complaints by various customers about higher fares. Uber said it had raised its by fare by 10%.
Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said: "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of this spike, we've raised the fared in Bengaluru by 10%. Over the comes weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.”
While Ola hasn’t made a statement, sources told a leading daily that they are going to follow suit.
The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre.
Meanwhile, CNG is ₹75 per kg.
Many customers have been complaining that taxi drivers are refusing to switch on their ACs.
On the other hand, one social media user said this was a good chance for BMTC to reduce bus fares and make it more attractive.
The price-rise in Bengaluru comes amid a two-day strike in Delhi by Auto and taxi drivers’ unions with even Ola and Uber drivers joining in. Those who were luck to get cabs got so at inflated rates.
"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni told PTI.
Auto and taxi associations have asked the government to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG prices and increase fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. They demanded the government to hold a meeting with them, refusing to call their strike off despite the Delhi government's announcement to form a committee to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner.
-
Bengaluru records wettest April in seven years
Bengaluru city has turned around from getting sizzling heats to getting flooded roads and houses in less than a week. The Karnataka capital has touched a new milestone this month, with the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle tweeting that, “#Bengaluru city #imd observatory has received a total rainfall of 134 mm this month making it the wettest April in 7 years! The average rainfall for April is just 41.5 mm.”
-
BJP team likely to submit report on alleged gang-rape after Bengal visit
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party's fact-finding team, which visited West Bengal's Nadia to look into the alleged rape of a girl who died a day after she was allegedly sexually assaulted, is likely to submit a report to the party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case on the Calcutta high court's orders. The CBI has arrested a third accused in the case.
-
‘Varied percentages of disability’: HC denies relief to hearing-impaired student
The Bombay high court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a hearing-impaired medical aspirant who was declared ineligible on the grounds that the disability certificate submitted by Malik was not reliable. Thane resident Farhan Rafiullah Malik moved the high court questioning the February 16 order of the competent authority declaring him ineligible for round 1 of the common admission process for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.
-
Maha seeks ban on 22 social media accounts with ‘communal disharmony posts'
The Maharashtra cyber cell has proposed to block 22 different social media accounts for “propagating communal disharmony” amid the ongoing row over azaan and the use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state, as well as in the wake of recent communal clashes in some states, including Maharashtra itself, news agency ANI reported. Yesterday, The Maharashtra Police announced a list of steps they would take in order to maintain peace and communal harmony.
-
Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase
The Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed an arms supplier from the Jahangirpuri area after a brief chase in which he was injured, news agency ANI reported quoting Brijendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north). The accused has more than 60 previous cases against him and was on the radar of the Delhi Police for a while. The arrest comes as cops are probing the Hanuman Jayanti violence in northwest Delhi.
