Uber gets more expensive in Bengaluru, fare raised by 10%

Uber confirmed that it had raised its fares in Bengaluru amid complaints by various customers about higher fares. Uber said it had raised its by fare by 10%.

Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said: "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of this spike, we've raised the fared in Bengaluru by 10%. Over the comes weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.”

While Ola hasn’t made a statement, sources told a leading daily that they are going to follow suit.

The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre.

Meanwhile, CNG is ₹75 per kg.

Many customers have been complaining that taxi drivers are refusing to switch on their ACs.

@Olacabs @Uber , can you please tell why can drivers deny to switch on the AC in Bengaluru.....It is really disappointing as they say they are not allowed to switch on the AC..... In such a hot and humid climate how can a traveller feel comfortable in your cabs......PLS LOOK — Kanwal Verma (@KanwalVerma2) April 17, 2022

On the other hand, one social media user said this was a good chance for BMTC to reduce bus fares and make it more attractive.

Uber hikes trip fare by 10% in Bengaluru, sources say Ola has also increased fares. @BMTC_BENGALURU you should reduce fares to make bus travel more attractive.



With high passengers your reduction in income can be compensated pic.twitter.com/rbXdVSQfgD — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) April 19, 2022

The price-rise in Bengaluru comes amid a two-day strike in Delhi by Auto and taxi drivers’ unions with even Ola and Uber drivers joining in. Those who were luck to get cabs got so at inflated rates.

"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni told PTI.

Auto and taxi associations have asked the government to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG prices and increase fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. They demanded the government to hold a meeting with them, refusing to call their strike off despite the Delhi government's announcement to form a committee to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner.

