Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam
- Two pre-university college students from Udupi who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab, returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab.
The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. The first paper was Business Studies. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state.
The two girls - Alia and Resham - arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.
On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.
This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.
The reason was that the Hindu girls started coming to the college wearing saffron scarves to protest the permission granted to Muslim girls to violate the college uniform.
The matter snowballed into a major controversy as it spread to other parts of the state compelling the government to shut the college for a week in February.
The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court against the ban. The full bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed their petition saying that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the government order banning hijab and any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.
-
PSI Scam: Two arrested over irregularities in appointments
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. "Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.
-
Bengaluru teen builds platform to support over 100,000 Covid affected women
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods around the world. According to the World Values Survey, more than half of respondents in many countries in South Asia and the Middle East & North Africa agreed that men have more rights to a job than women when jobs are scarce. In response, 17-year-old student, Anika Midha, built a platform to grant women facing financial hardships the autonomy to create and sustain their livelihood.
-
Second year PU exam starts amid tight security in Karnataka
The second-year pre-university examinations started in Karnataka on Friday amid tight security and in the shadow of the hijab row. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The exams will go on till May 18. This comes after absenteeism was at its peak at this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, for which, the Karnataka Education Board has set the examination results for May 12.
-
Firing outside Rohini court premises, no casualties
A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini district court on Friday morning. Pranav Tayal, the DCP (Rohini), said that the incident took place around 9.40 am, when an argument ensued between two lawyers and a commoner and the security guard of Nagaland armed police intervened to stop their altercation outside gate number 7 (Mukarba Chowk side) of the Rohini Court.
-
Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids, CCTV footage found
A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her kids on Thursday in the Sagar Pur area of South West Delhi while the accused managed to flee, said police. The police further said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was headed home with her kids. At around 2.10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape. A case of murder has been registered.
