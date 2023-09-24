News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off Hyderabad. Watch

Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru flagged off Hyderabad. Watch

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 24, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Union minister Kishan Reddy was present at Kacheguda station while PM launched it through a video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train along with eight other semi high speed trains in the country. The most awaited Vande Bharat Express started its journey from Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station and it will reach Yeswantpur railway station during the late night. The commercial operations of this service will begin on September 25.

Union minister Kishan Reddy was present at Kacheguda station while PM launched it through a video conference. Kishan Reddy wrote, “Here it goes. Hyderabad (Kachiguda) - Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) Vande Bharat Express Train embarks on its maiden journey from Kachiguda Railway Station, Hyderabad.”

The travel time of this Vande Bharat Express is roughly seven and half hours, which is more than an hour faster than all existing trains in this route. The Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express will not have any stop in Karnataka and it will have stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharamavaram stations between Kacheguda(Hyderabad) and Yeswantpur(Bengaluru). The train will depart from Kacheguda at 5.30 am and will reach Yeswantpur by 2pm. It will start again at Yeswantpur by 2.45 pm and reach Kacheguda by 11.15 pm. It will be operated six days a week and will be halted on Wednesday every week, due to the maintenance works.

Apart from Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat train, the eight new trains that were flagged off by Prime Minister Modi are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

