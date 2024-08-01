‘Veggie valley’: This city ordered the most number of vegetarian dishes from Swiggy - Report

Bengaluru has earned the title of India’s “Veggie Valley,” with one-third of all vegetarian orders originating from the city, according to Swiggy’s latest order analysis. The figures were revealed during Swiggy’s announcement of the Green Dot Awards, which highlight the top restaurants offering exceptional vegetarian cuisine nationwide. In Bengaluru, the favourites include masala dosa, paneer biryani, and paneer butter masala.(Pinterest)

The analysis reveals that six of the top ten most-ordered dishes in the country are vegetarian, including masala dosa, paneer butter masala, Margherita pizza, and pav bhaji. In Bengaluru, the favourites include masala dosa, paneer biryani, and paneer butter masala, The Hindu reported.

“As expected, breakfast is the golden hour for vegetarian orders, with over 90% of breakfast orders being vegetarian. Masala dosa, vada, idli, and pongal topped the morning charts. Masala dosa enjoys nationwide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Margherita pizza takes the lead as the most popular snack with samosa and pav bhaji trailing close behind. Even international QSR chains are seeing a surge in vegetarian orders,” the company said in a press release, accessed by the publication.

“With over 9000 brands nominated and 60+ categories including Pure Veg Brands, Cakes & Desserts, Veg Pizza, Veg Burger, Paneer Dishes, Veg Biryani, and Dal Makhani, the Green Dot Awards aim to celebrate this growing preference for vegetarian culinary delights nationwide,” it added.