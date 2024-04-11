Bengaluru entrepreneur orders Navratri Special Thali on Swiggy, gets Eid-related discount: ‘Food knows no religion’

It is not uncommon for brands to offer exclusive discounts on various festivals. Swiggy offered one, too, to celebrate the occasion of Eid. This offer by the food delivery service sparked a heartening moment for an X user when she tried to order food. How? Taking to X, she shared how she got an Eid-related discount on her order of Navratri Special Thali. While Eid is the most prominent Muslim festival, Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. The post, expectedly, has gone viral and left many saying, "Swiggy is winning it”. An X user shared this image that shows Swiggy providing an Eid-related discount on a Navratri Special Thali. (X/@i_Udita)

X user Udita Pal wrote, “Food knows no religion”, along with a heart emoticon, as she shared a screenshot of her Swiggy app. It shows her order is “Navratri Special Thali” with “EID125” as the discount option.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. The post has further collected close to 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this Swiggy-related post?

"Just like blood knows no religion. Swiggy winning it," wrote an X user.

"Haha, that’s a good one," added another.

"It's absolutely correct. Everyone has different food preferences," joined a third.

"Remarkable," praised a fourth.