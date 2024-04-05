Swiggy customer care’s ‘weekend peak hour’ excuse for delay in delivery baffles netizens. Here’s why

A Reddit user shared a screenshot showing a conversation with a Swiggy customer care executive over a food delivery delay. In the post, the Reddit user added, “Swiggy quality is going down fast”. The image shows a response from Swiggy customer care to a customer’s query over a delay in delivery. (Reddit/@soumil80)

The chat screenshot shows a reply from the food delivery company's customer care that reads, “As it is a weekend peak hour, the restaurant is facing heavy demand due to which there is a slight delay in your order. Request you to wait for some time and the order will be delivered to you at the earliest.” The Reddit user’s reply to this gives a hilarious twist to the situation. The Reddit user replies, “Dude, it is Tuesday”.

“This agent thinks Tuesday 5 PM is the weekend peak. I need the kind of stuff these guys are smoking,” the Reddit user added and wrapped up the post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 600 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post on Swiggy?

“Wishing for the weekend on the second day of the week itself, well, I don't blame him,” joked a Reddit user.

“Once, Swiggy made me wait five hours for my food and delivered it at 2 AM. I'd already ordered from Zomato since Swiggy was neither ready to accept their mistake nor refund my money,” shared another.

“Swiggy is horrible. They took my order. They made me wait two hours, and the rider ran away with food. Then I had to place another order, and half was delivered after two hours. They refused a refund of the other half. This order was after 6-7 years when they delivered non-veg instead of vegetarian. When I complained, they banned my number. So yeah, I'm never going to order from them now. With Zomato, it has been smooth sailing,” joined a third.

“Swiggy, are you high,” wrote a fourth.