Vi tests 5G internet at Bengaluru metro station

bengaluru news
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 11:35 AM IST
  • Vi has achieved download speed of 1.2gbps on a mobile handset at the time of testing
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has conducted a trial run of 5G internet at MG Road station in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has been testing 5G internet at metro stations. Now Vodafone Idea (Vi) has conducted a trial run at MG Road station in the city. The telecom company announced on Thursday that they demonstrated the download speed of 1.2gbps on a mobile handset at the time of testing.

As a part of a pilot project by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Vodafone Idea is conducting trials on the usage of street furniture for small cells and aerial fiber deployment at Metro stations in Bengaluru. In this project, street furniture such as electric poles, foot over bridges etc. will be used to test the 5G internet. The learnings of this project are set to be used for the 5G deployment in other metro stations across the country.

Vi also announced that the company had demonstrated a range of 5G-based technology solutions as part of its 5G trials on government allocated trial spectrum in Pune and Gandhinagar.

Earlier, Jio too tested the 5G internet at MG Road metro station as a part of the same pilot project. The 5G internet that was tested at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru gave a download speed of 1.4Gbps and upload speed of 65Mbps. The network is said to be 50 times faster than the regular 4G internet. The 5G network will radiate 200m radius in the station.

Back in the year 2013, Namma Metro first started providing internet to its customers. In its first move, the basic internet was provided in a metro train that travels between Byappanahalli metro station to MG Road Metro stations.

