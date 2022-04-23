Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to declare Khelo India University Games open
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will declare the second edition of the Khelo India University Games open here at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will be the Guests of Honours.
A star-studded line-up of past and present athletes who have brought glory to the nation will grace the opening ceremony of the Games.
Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will be among the guests of honour. Karnataka MLC Basavaraj Horatti, Minister of Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Dr Ashwathnarayan CN. Shivaji Nagar MLC Rizwan Arshad will also grace the occasion.
Over 2,500 attendees including delegates from across the country will assemble in the Stadium to witness a cultural programme designed to reflect the essence of Karnataka's rich cultural tradition while a laser show promises to leave the audience mesmerised and showcase the State as one in which technology has flourished.
Through the Khelo India University Games 2021, the Karnataka Government is also focusing on a pressing issue - environmental sustainability. Everything used in the Games outside the field of play will be made of reusable material; Electric vehicles will be used to transport athletes and all waste will be segregated as wet and dry at the source in every venue. KIUG 2021 will be a Green Games.
About 3879 competitors from 200-plus universities will be in action across 20 different disciplines including indigenous sports like Mallakhamba and Yogasana. The Kanteerava Stadium Complex will host Athletics and Basketball while Shooting will be held on the SAI Campus and Hockey competitions at the Cariappa Stadium. All other events will be on the Jain educational institution premises.
Over 8000 participants, coaches and officials taking part in the KIUG 2021 have access to a first-of-its-kind mobile app for any information related to the competition. The one-stop app will have information about accommodation, food, transport service, emergency contacts, maps to reach various venues and important notifications about the Games among other details.
Speaking about the opening ceremony, KC Narayan Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, said: "All preparations are in place for the Opening Ceremony on Sunday. This morning the Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu has arrived in Bengaluru."
"Apart from all the ministers from Union Government and the state, we will have several top athletes including Prakash Padukone, Pankaj Advani, Anju Bobby George, Ashwini Nachappa, Reet Abraham among many others who have brought laurels for Karnataka and India at the international level attend the ceremony."
The Government of Karnataka has made special arrangements for the participants of the Khelo India University Games 2021, allowing the athletes to carry their sporting equipment on the Bengaluru metro when they travel from their accommodation to their respective competition venues.
The State Government has also made tremendous efforts to make the entire Bengaluru city a part of the Khelo India University Games 2021 through hoardings in landmark locations of the city. The participants will enter the KIUG environment right from the time they step out of the railway and bus stations as the Khelo India University Games 2021 advertisement boards will be waiting to welcome them.
