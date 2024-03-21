Vijayendra will resign as Karnataka BJP chief after LS results: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa stirred controversy on Wednesday by saying that B Y Vijayendra, state BJP president, will step down from his position following the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. The former state BJP chief also disclosed his intention to contest against Yediyurappa’s son, B Y Raghavendra, in the Shivamogga constituency. (ANI)

Eshwarappa, who declared his candidacy as an independent, alleged that the BJP central leadership yielded to the demands of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, leading to the appointment of Vijayendra as the state party chief.

The former state BJP chief also disclosed his intention to contest against Yediyurappa’s son, B Y Raghavendra, in the Shivamogga constituency. He accused Yediyurappa of reneging of a promise to secure a ticket for his son K E Kantesh in the neighbouring Haveri segment, a claim denied by the former chief minister.

“I am confident that once I win the election, Vijayendra will resign from the BJP state president post,” Eshwarappa said.

He claimed that there was a delay of six months in appointing Vijayendra as the BJP state chief. “Why did the delay happen? The central leaders were not ready for it. Due to Yediyurappa’s obduracy, he was made the state president.” He also questioned why Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was not made the BJP state president though he was also a Lingayat, a dominant community in Karnataka, just as Yediyurappa.

Eshwarappa said C T Ravi quit as a minister to serve as BJP in-charge for Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu but he too was not considered for the post.

He accused Yediyurappa of prioritising familial interests over broader party representation, alleging a systemic bias in leadership appointments. “Yediyurappa does not want anyone, be it Lingayat, Vokkaliga or anyone from backward caste, as the BJP state president. He just wanted his son to hold the post. I am fighting against that system,” Eshwarappa said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa told reporters in the national capital: “It is known to all how the party grew in the state after Vijayendra became the state president. Eshwarappa is making allegations only because his son did not get a ticket, which is not right.” He said decisions on selection of candidates are taken unanimously by the BJP central election committee.

“None of the decisions are taken by Yediyurappa unilaterally. Eshwarappa is unnecessarily alleging that I denied his son a ticket. I believe that in two or three days he will realise and be fine.” On Eshwarappa’s move to contest the election as an independent candidate, he said the party leaders, including himself, have appealed to him not to take such a decision.

Referring to the Congress reportedly sending feelers to disgruntled BJP MP and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who was denied ticket to contest from Bangalore North again, Yediyurappa said the Congress is not getting proper candidates to contest the election.

“It is a matter of shame that they are poaching on disgruntled BJP leaders. You can guess the outcome of the election when they are not getting candidates for the election,” the 81-year-old BJP leader said.

In another development, local leaders in Belagavi have advocated for Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s candidacy in Belagavi over former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Their rationale included demographic considerations and Yatnal’s perceived ability to rally voters through his ideological stance.

The escalating tensions within the Karnataka BJP underscore underlying fissures ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, potentially influencing party dynamics and electoral outcomes.