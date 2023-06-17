VHP against amending the anti-conversion bill

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest on Friday opposing the ruling Congress government’s decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP regime. Bengaluru:The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest on Friday opposing the ruling Congress government’s decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP regime. (Hindustan Times)

Prof MB Puranik, Working President of the VHP, said that India is a Hindu country and the Constitution guarantees the peaceful coexistence of various religions. “People of other religions have the right to practice their faith and customs, and we respect that. However, we condemn any acts of coercion that target Hindus for forced religious conversions. Protecting every Hindu from conversion is the responsibility of every member of the Hindu community,” he said.

Puranik further criticised the Congress government, noting that it came to power with significant support from the Hindu population, alongside people of other faiths. “The Congress government is voted to power mainly by the Hindus along with people of other religions. It has not come to power because of minority votes. The move of Congress is a great betrayal to all Hindus. The Hindus of Karnataka demand that the proposal should be taken back,” he said.

Puranik said the removal of texts related to national leaders such as Veer Savarkar by the Congress government as making concessions to minority communities, He called on the government to refrain from making decisions that could disrupt societal peace.

On Thursday, the state government announced its intention to amend the law and stated that all provisions introduced by the previous BJP government would be discarded. The amendments are expected to be presented in the upcoming Assembly session scheduled for July.

The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022 as the anti-conversion bill is named, was passed in September. The Karnataka law said that anyone involved in illegal conversion would face a jail term of three to 10 years and a fine of ₹50,000. The law, tougher than those passed by a few other BJP states, also targetted inter-faith marriages with one of its sections promising action against anyone who “converts or attempts to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any of these means or by the promise of marriage.”

The law requires district magistrates to call for objections, if any, to the proposed religious conversion within 30 days, and an inquiry if any is received. If the inquiry makes a case under the law, the district magistrate should ask the police to initiate criminal action, the law said.

The first case under anti-conversion law in the southern state was filed in October 2022 when a 24-year-old Muslim man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly converting a woman under the pretext of marrying her.

Minister Priyank Kharge said that the cabinet has decided to revoke the decision as it violates the constitutional right to practice a religion of choice. “ In many cases, there are restrictions placed on interreligious marriages,” he added, describing the inquiry into these marriages as an “ invasion of people’s rights and privacy.”

BJP former DyCM R Ashoka alleged that the Congress leaders are attempting to become ambassadors of religious conversions. “The decision of the Congress government is only welcomed by the Archbishop. Has any other religious seer welcomed the move? Hindus are being converted on the pretext of medical treatment, education and through love jihad. The ideology of Congress is suitable to the ideology of Tipu Sultan (erstwhile Mysuru ruler). The decision has been taken to appease one section of society,” he said.