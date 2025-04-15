Vokkaligas in Karnataka slam caste census as 'unscientific', warn of statewide agitation

Strongly opposing the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report, popularly known as the caste census, and calling it “unscientific,” the Vokkaligara Sangha—the apex body of the influential Vokkaliga community—on Tuesday urged the state government to reject the report and conduct a fresh survey. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The Sangha's president, Kenchappa Gowda, and other office-bearers said Vokkaligas would join hands with other communities, such as the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Brahmins—who also feel “injustice” has been done—and plan a massive agitation if the government goes ahead with implementing the caste census report.

Also Read - Bored Bengaluru man creates AI-generated woman’s profile on Bumble. Here is what happened next

Calling on Vokkaliga ministers and legislators, especially those from the ruling Congress, to voice their opposition, they said the Sangha has also planned to conduct its survey of the community’s population and has already developed software for it.

Sangha Director Nelligere Babu said they wanted to send a clear message to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that his government would collapse if it implemented the caste census report.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes’ report was placed before the state cabinet on April 11 and will be discussed at a special cabinet meeting on April 17.

The survey report reportedly estimates the Lingayat population at 66.35 lakh and the Vokkaliga population at 61.58 lakh.

The findings are said to contradict the “traditional perception” of the numerical strength of various castes, particularly Lingayats and Vokkaligas, making the issue politically sensitive.

Also Read - Bored Bengaluru man creates AI-generated woman’s profile on Bumble. Here is what happened next

Sources said ministers from these two communities are preparing to raise objections at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

“It has been ten years since the survey was conducted, and we are now being asked to accept the report... According to media reports, the Vokkaliga population is shown as about 61 lakh. This is nothing but injustice to the community,” said Kenchappa Gowda.

“Even surveys related to MP or MLA elections have constituency-wise and community-wise data. Based on those numbers, the Vokkaliga population in each taluk alone is around 1 to 1.5 lakh. If such a community is ranked sixth in population, there seems to be some kind of manipulation — aimed at favouring someone and offering them more reservation—with political motives,” he told reporters.

“If this report is implemented, the Vokkaligas, Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Brahmins, and other communities that feel wronged will unite and protest,” Gowda said, adding that several communities had already contacted the Sangha in this regard.

“These communities said the agitation should be like a Karnataka-wide bandh. We will have to show our strength. Implementing this report will cause injustice to all our communities,” he added.

Calling the report “unscientific,” the Sangha President clarified that they are not opposed to conducting a survey.

“As per norms, census data should be revised once in ten years by the central government. No one is stopping the state government from conducting a caste survey — but do a fresh one. We strongly oppose the implementation of the current report,” he said.

A meeting of all communities that feel wronged will be convened soon to plan a large-scale agitation led by community seers. The further course of action will also be decided, Gowda said, urging Vokkaliga ministers and legislators in the government to support the protest.

“You should join the agitation. Hasn’t the community supported and helped you? Now that the community is facing a crisis, you must not remain silent. If you continue to stay silent after winning with our support, the community will protest against you,” he told legislators and Ministers.

Gowda also claimed that many from the Vokkaliga community had contacted him and his colleagues, saying they were not surveyed.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar—who also belongs to the community—is expected to hold discussions with Vokkaliga Congress legislators later on Tuesday to seek their opinion on the report.

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was one of the signatories to a memorandum submitted by the community to the Chief Minister, requesting that the report and its data be rejected.