Waqf Board to set up pre-graduate colleges for women in Bengaluru, Mysuru, 13 other districts

The Karnataka Waqf Board has greenlit the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges across fifteen districts in the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, according to Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. This pivotal decision emerged during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. The Karnataka will invest ₹ 47.76 crore for the project.(HT file)

"In a historic special cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board has approved the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in fifteen districts of the state," Zameer Khan said, as quoted by the agency.

Khan announced that the initiative will involve an investment of ₹47.76 crores for the establishment of these colleges. The selected districts include Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagar, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Davanagere, and Dharwad. The move aims to enhance educational opportunities for women in these regions.

Authorities also took the following decisions during Tuesday's cabinet meeting:

The cabinet allocated ₹ 80 crores to the Kalaburagi sub-district for development, with equal funding from the Karnataka Housing Board. The first phase will involve constructing a new barangay on 87.34 acres of land, from a total of 286.28 acres earmarked for future projects. A total of ₹ 11,770 crores was approved during the cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi for various projects benefiting the Kalyana Karnataka region. Key decisions also included upgrading Bidar and Raichur to city municipalities. Officials will also launch a ₹ 7,200 crore drinking water project for villages in Bidar and Kalaburagi. The water project will source water from the Narayanapura Dam and is part of a central government partnership, with half of the funding expected from the central government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that 46 out of 56 issues discussed were related to the Kalyana Karnataka region, highlighting the government's commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from ANI)