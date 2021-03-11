Watch live: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is in conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan to mark the launch of HT’s Bengaluru edition. Watch live here
Bengaluru's civic body mulls Covid-19 testing in malls, marriage halls
- The BBMP also acknowledged some of the lapses in contact-tracing, data collection which it said it needed to fix to check the rise in Covid-19 cases.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa gets Covid-19 vaccination
- The 78-year-old CM was inoculated as part of the drive in the state that has so far vaccinated over 11.84 lakh.
Arjuna awardee Aditi Ashok: Growing up in Bengaluru, you can play golf all year!
City matters: Need significant change in way we plan Bengaluru
'City of future!' Infosys' Nandan Nilekani on what makes Bengaluru click
- Nilekani said that the work from home system is here to stay as the city sees a new phase of change.
Bengaluru has public-spiritedness: Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
'Work from home here to stay', says Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
'Bengaluru is my favourite city': Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Karnataka forms panel to look into quota demand
- The state had recently seen agitations from several communities demanding reservation.
Varun Tej: I want to entertain all, not just one section of audience
'Shrinking revenues may impact Karnataka’s economy in future as well': Report
- According to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan 2021-25 (MTFP) the effects of the negative revenue deficit will impact the state in the coming year as well.
5 Things to do in Bengaluru: Raghu Dixit style
'Big budget, bigger debts': Yediyurappa's show of Karnataka's finances
- The state is also expected to borrow ₹71,332 crore this year.
Congress terms Karnataka budget as 'hollow'
