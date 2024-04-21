 Watch: To celebrate ‘goddess of war’, devotees in Mangaluru ‘throw fire’ at each other | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watch: To celebrate ‘goddess of war’, devotees in Mangaluru ‘throw fire’ at each other

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 12:16 PM IST

‘Thootedhara’ or ‘Agni Keli’, a traditional event held in Karnataka's Mangaluru, takes place every April and involves an elaborate eight-day celebration.

In Karnataka's Mangaluru, devotees gathered at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple on Sunday, throwing “burning palm fronds” at each other to celebrate the ‘Thootedhara’ or ‘Agni Keli’ festival in honour of the Hindu “Goddess of War”.

On Sunday, participants engage in a spirited fire brawl, hurling flaming branches at each other.(ANI)
On Sunday, participants engage in a spirited fire brawl, hurling flaming branches at each other.(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, devotees were observed igniting palm fronds before dividing into two groups. They then engaged in a ritual where burning palm fronds were tossed at each other during the festivities.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Devotees throw burning palm fronds at each other as part of the annual festival 'Thootedhara' or 'Agni Keli' at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru,” ANI wrote, sharing the video.

What is ‘Agni Keli’ festival?

Annual event in Mangaluru: Agni Keli is a traditional event held in Mangaluru, Karnataka, every April. It involves an elaborate celebration lasting eight days. During this festival, participants engage in a spirited fire brawl, hurling flaming branches at each other. Agni Keli is dedicated to honouring Durga, the revered Hindu goddess of war.

Durga, the goddess of war, is frequently depicted riding a lion or tiger and wielding various weapons in her multiple arms as she battles demons. Devotees believe that Durga is pleased by bold and adventurous rituals like the Agni Keli festival, which honours her. Additionally, she is revered during Durga Puja celebrations held throughout India.

Traditional Ritual at Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple: 'Thootedara,' also known as Agni Keli, is a centuries-old tradition observed at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru. Villagers from two Gram Panchayats, Attoor and Kodettoor, participate in this ritual.

Burning palm fronds: As part of the festival, villagers engage in a unique 'game' using burning palm fronds to pay homage to the deity. Participants from both groups toss these flaming fronds at each other, emphasizing collective participation rather than targeting individuals.

Ritual timing and significance: Agni Keli follows the Brahmaratostav and Avabhrita Snana rituals dedicated to the deity. The entire game lasts for a brief 15-minute period, after which participants return inside the temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Watch: To celebrate ‘goddess of war’, devotees in Mangaluru ‘throw fire’ at each other
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On