Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Feb 6-8)

Mobile Phone Filmmaking (workshop) Amudhan Ramalingam, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, to offer filmmaking guidance for cellphone video enthusiasts (Representative photo)

What: Amudhan Ramalingam, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, whose works have been screened in international and national festivals, offers filmmaking guidance for cellphone video enthusiasts. There are tips on recording and also how to colour correct, edit and broadcast. It is about taking insignificant ordinary moments and turning them into a visual experience. All of this happens in a scenic location in the outskirts of Bengaluru amidst trees and hills.

When: February 8 (Sunday); 9.30am to 4.30pm

Where: Thithili Thota, Dabbaguli

Entry: ₹1000, call 8088317434

Sixth Sense Festival

What: A 60 year-old glass factory transforms into a landscape of tech art experiences for 18 days. Events span music, technology and ecology, with 30 large-scale installations, live performances with ambient soundscapes and multimedia landscapes. The festival also includes Touchdesigner workshops for designers, artists and creative technologists. This weekend, a course by Stefan Kraus helps participants with a good understanding of TouchDesigner create immersive audiovisual content for gallery and festival environments.

When: February 6-8 (Friday-Sunday); all day

Where: Alembic City, Whitefield

Entry: Register at Wvent.godreamcast.com/reg-events/gjdhqk-touchdesigner-sessions

Unwritten Bodies: Seen & Unseen (Dance)

What: Two performers from different countries come together for a movement dialogue. The dance project features Purnendra Meshram, a teacher and choreographer from India, and Rebecca Mary Narum, a dancer, choreographer and dance educator from The USA. Both trace the marks etched in our bodies, how they are shaped, framed and perceived across cultures. A third body (a plastic blanket) moves as a symbolic skin, carrying layers we inherit unknowingly. Woven from field recordings from both countries, the work invites the audience into the performance as co-researchers.

When: February 6 and 7 (Friday and Saturday); 7.30pm

Where: Goethe-Institute / Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹300. Contact 7389326669.

Maati Baani (concert)

What: Groove to Indian folk strains and classical music, with the pulsating beats of funk and blues. The distinct sound is born out of the creative fusion of Nirali Kartik, a Hindustani musician, and Kartik Shah award-winning composer and producer. Their collaborations with over 200 musicians from 30 countries range from Mooralala Marwada, a Sufi singer from Gujarat, to Shankar Tucker, American clarinet and music composer, and YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh. Get ready for a unique cross-cultural sonic experience.

When: February 6 (Friday), 8pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Entry: RSVP at bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

The Greatest Show on Earth (Play)

What: The media and its race to grab eyeballs form the main thread of this play directed by Vikram Kapadia. It’s a hard-hitting satire on the relentless nature of TV news and its polarising biases that influence a democracy. The play sensitively tackles political issues around capitalism and communism and religious divide. It’s also a look at the hostile work culture in TV, the skewed power dynamics at news studios and the murky commercial aspirations. There’s music, dance and humour too, somehow.

When: February 6 (Friday: 7.30pm) and February 7 (Saturday: 3.30pm and 7.30pm)

Where: RangaShankara; JP Nagar

Entry: ₹750. Book on bookmyshow.com