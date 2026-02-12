What’s open, what’s closed in Bengaluru as Bharat Bandh disrupts services today

Bengaluru is likely to witness disruptions to daily life on Thursday as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with a joint forum of central trade unions, has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh against the recently announced India–US trade agreement. While essential services remain operational, schools and public transport might be affected in Bengaluru in the midst of Bharat Bandh today.

The bandh has been organised by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, and is expected to affect more than 600 districts across the country.

Schools and colleges In Karnataka, schools are expected to function normally on Thursday, as the Department of School Education and Literacy has not declared a holiday, The Times of India reported. Commissioner for School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar said district commissioners have been given the authority to take decisions in case of untoward incidents.

However, disruptions remain possible as mid-day meal workers have extended support to the protest, and schools have been asked to make alternative arrangements if needed.

Therefore, schools and colleges in Karnataka may remain closed if local organisations extend support to the bandh, though no blanket shutdown has been announced yet.

Banks and offices Banking services in Bengaluru may be partially affected, depending on employee participation, as several bank employee unions have joined the strike, HT earlier reported. However, private offices are largely expected to function normally, the Mint reported.

Transport and traffic Public transport services, including KSRTC buses and local transport systems, may be affected in parts of Bengaluru due to the strike. Commuters could face delays, cancellations or reduced service frequency, while traffic movement may slow down because of road blockades and protests, HT earlier reported.

Markets and shops Markets and local shops in Bengaluru may remain partially or fully closed in areas witnessing strong participation in the bandh. Some fuel stations, industrial units and commercial establishments may also shut operations temporarily, according to the Mint report.

Essential services to remain open Essential services such as hospitals, ambulance services, pharmacies, airports and railway services are expected to function normally. However, passengers have been advised to check schedules in advance due to possible delays caused by traffic disruptions.

Why the bandh was called SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah said the bandh was called to protest the India-US trade deal, which he claimed would adversely affect Indian farmers. He accused the BJP-led central government of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US,” ANI reported.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay updated through local advisories as the situation evolves through the day.

(With ANI inputs)