‘Who funded Dharmasthala conspiracy?: Tejasvi Surya questions SIT, seeks CBI probe

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government over its decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the explosive allegations of mass murders and burials at Dharmasthala, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site. In a strongly worded post on X, Surya questioned the urgency behind the SIT’s formation.(Sansad TV/FILE)

In a strongly worded post on X, Surya questioned the urgency behind the SIT’s formation, accused the government of bias, and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read his full post here:

Citing what he called “absurd” claims by an unnamed masked man, Surya asked why the Congress-led state government rushed to form an SIT without even a preliminary inquiry. “Did you fail to see they were baseless, or were you complicit in a larger conspiracy?” he asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, suggesting the state may have acted to “defame and destabilise” a respected Hindu institution.

Surya also alleged that instructions to form the SIT came from unnamed political leaders in Delhi. “Will you name those in Delhi who dictated this move, or keep hiding their role?” he questioned, implying central influence in what he called a coordinated campaign.

The Bengaluru South MP raised concerns about alleged funding and orchestration behind the claims. Referring to widespread coverage on social media platforms, YouTube channels, and international outlets like the BBC, Surya claimed that senior lawyers—who charge hefty fees—had been roped in to represent the complainant. “Who funded this drama, who wrote the script, and why has your government not probed them?” he asked.

Asserting that the alleged conspiracy involves actors beyond Karnataka’s jurisdiction, Surya demanded that the probe be handed over to the CBI. He argued that the SIT—formed in haste—could not be trusted to investigate the very conspiracy that allegedly led to its formation. “If your conscience is clear, why not hand this case to the CBI?” he asked.

He also accused the state government of pursuing a broader political agenda aimed at weakening Hindu society. Referring to the state's push for legislation such as the “anti-communal task force” and the Rohith Vemula Bill, Surya said: “Isn’t the Dharmasthala controversy part of this broader agenda to weaken Sanatana Dharma and divide Hindu society? Does this defame Dharmasthala campaign have Rahul Gandhi’s blessings?”

The Dharmasthala case has sparked political and public controversy after a former sanitation worker alleged mass burials at the temple town between 1995 and 2014. The state government formed an SIT to investigate the claims, and the complainant has since been taken into custody. However, critics like Surya and former CM Basavaraj Bommai have called for a probe by national agencies like the CBI or NIA, alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy targeting Hindu institutions.

