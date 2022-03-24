Who is the new Upa Lokayukta appointed by Karnataka Governor?
- The Karnataka Governor has appointed Justice K N Phaneendra as the new Upa Lokayukta after two years.
- Justice Phaneendra has served as a Secretary to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.
The Karnataka Governor has appointed Justice K N Phaneendra as the new Upa Lokayukta of the state after a gap of nearly two years. Justice Phaneendra is a former judge of the Karnataka High Court and has served as a secretary to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and also as the Principal Secretary to the Karnataka government’s Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights.
The post has been vacant after the term of Justice N Ananda ended in December 2020.
What are the powers of the Upa-Lokayukta?
If the Lokayukta or the Upa-Lokayukta notices a practice or procedure which in his opinion affords an opportunity for corruption, he may bring it to the notice of the Government and may suggest such changes in the said practice or procedure as he may deem fit.
Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot issued a notification on Thursday appointing Justice Phaneendra as the Upa Lokayukta. His name was recommended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following a consultation with the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Chairman of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in both the Houses of the state Legislature.
Justice Phaneendra will most likely take oath in the upcoming week.
He enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practiced in Tumkur District on Civil and Criminal matters. He was directly recruited as District and Sessions Judge in 1998, served as Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts and as Principal District and Sessions Judge in the Udupi, Haveri and Belagavi districts.
He also served as Secretary to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and also as the Principal Secretary to the Karnataka government’s Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights. He was appointed as the Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on October 24, 2013. Justice Phaneendra was made a permanent judge of the Karnataka High Court in March 2016 and retired in May 2020.
