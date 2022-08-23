Why will a unicorn logo be installed in Bengaluru? (Hint: It's no mean feat)
The Bommai-led government in Karnataka is aiming to install a unicorn logo in Bengaluru to mark the city's speciality, which hosts the largest number of start-ups and unicorns in the country.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka is expected to soon install a unicorn logo in Bengaluru to mark the state capital's feat of having the largest number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. The state government on Monday announced its decision to put up a unicorn logo in Bengaluru to signify that the city is home to the biggest number of start-ups and unicorns in the whole country.
This comes after Inc42, a media firm, named Bengaluru as the top and most funded start-up hub in the country in its ‘The State Of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report, 2022’.
In this regard, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed officials concerned to finalise a suitable place in the city to place the logo. Unicorns, by definition, are start-up firms that are valued at more than a billion dollars, typically in the software or technology sector, without stock market listing. According to the data cited by the Crunchbase website, India saw 53 start-ups turning unicorns in 2011-22. Of these, 19 are said to be in Bengaluru.
A financial solutions company is making the design of the unicorn logo, authorities were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. This logo is likely to become a major attraction in the city. Authorities indicated that the logo is likely to be installed close to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat. India has recently crossed 100 unicorns, the PTI report highlighted, and seen a surge in the number of such start-ups in the last year as well.
(With PTI Inputs)
Arrest warrant issued against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary; here's why
An arrest warrant has been issued against famous Haryanvi & singer dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust.
RJD accuses Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against minister
Ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal has accused Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh over his alleged involvement in a paddy scam and owing ₹5,31 crore to the State Food Corporation. RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav on Monday said Modi was propagating falsehood in his frustration of losing power in Bihar. Yadav insisted Singh had no role in the 2011-12 scam.
Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll touches 5, locals claim number could rise
The death toll in the hooch tragedy from Bihar's Rohtas district touched five on Monday after another person died. Munna Sah, who was undergoing treatment in Patna after allegedly drinking spurious liquor, passed away. His body was brought to his native village on Monday. Four persons had already died due to suspected hooch consumption. Doctors had referred him to PMCH at Patna. Top officials have formed a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Cow farms will be developed on Maharashtra Model, says Karnataka minister
With a view to make government gaushala self-sustaining, Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu B Chauhan on Monday visited and studied cow farms in Maharashtra. Cow farms will be developed on Maharastra Model, says Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan. He visited a biodiversity cattle farm in Nashik district of Maharashtra and appreciated the cattle rearing, fodder production, and manufacturing of bovine products and by-products.
At unusual Rajasthan stir, locals march with torches in knee-deep water| Video
As heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan, residents of the city of Sikar - located in the northern part of the state - took to streets on Monday to carry out torch rallies against the administration over issues of waterlogging. According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher.
