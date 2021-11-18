Widespread rains predicted in Karnataka; IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru

An orange alert was issued for Bengaluru city on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall for Karnataka over the next four days. A similar warning is also effective for the interior southern parts of the state, according to the latest weather bulletin.

The IMD issued yellow alerts for some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior parts for the next 24 hours.

According to the weather department, the prediction of heavy rains is due to a network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

There are three types of alerts -- Red, Orange and yellow -- that are issued by the IMD after analysing the weather conditions. The red alert is issued when there is an expectation of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours. Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Bengaluru has received unseasonal rains in the months of October and November that has resulted in a few incidents of building collapse.

The incessant rains have left much of the city in a pile of slushy mess, throwing the daily out of gear. Streets were also waterlogged, while motorists and pedestrians struggled to make their way through the downpour.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) continues to make assurances of fixing the city’s infrastructure woes even though there appears nothing on the ground that inspires confidence for the over 12 million residents.

