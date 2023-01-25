Will file a complaint against school over fake CBSE certification: DDPI

As several parents continued to protest against a private school in Bengaluru over alleged false affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the department of public instruction on Wednesday said it will file a criminal complaint against the trust that operates the school.

Deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) for Bengaluru South, Baylanjanappa, said on Wednesday that the block education officer (BEO) visited the Orchids International School in Nagarabhavi along with his team and probed the allegations.

“A criminal complaint will be filed against St Theresa Educational, Cultural and Social Development Society, which operates the school,” the DDPI said.

“We will examine all the documents. The probe by the BEO and team found that the school was teaching the CBSE syllabus. It was also found that the school was operating classes 9 and 10 illegally after bringing in students from a different branch. I have directed the BEO to file a complaint in this regard at the nearest police station. We will take the necessary legal action. The school trust will be served a notice under Rule 39,” the DDPI said.

The parents gathered in front of the Orchids International School and expressed outrage at the school administration for duping them by claiming to be affiliated with the CBSE. The school is under the state board and has permission to operate till Class 8. However, they were found to be operating classes 9 and 10.

As parents continued their protest on Wednesday, the DDPI tried to pacify them and assured them that the students would not face any issues.

“I have not received any complaint regarding the fees. The complaint is only regarding the curriculum. It has been found that the school management has cheated the parents. We will take the necessary legal action according to the purview of the law and under the right section,” Baylanjanappa said.

“We have given notice regarding the classes being held illegally for classes 9 and 10. We will file a criminal complaint against the management. A response from the management said that they taught the state syllabus, but for the benefit of students, they also taught two more private textbooks. It will be thoroughly examined. There is no reason for the parents and children to fear. We will give them the right education,” the DDPI said.

“We tried to reach St Theresa Educational, Cultural and Social Development Society, but we were unable to get a response from them. It will be thoroughly examined and stringent action will be taken against them. Based on their response, we will decide whether to suspend their license or not,” he added.

Several parents gathered in front of the school on Tuesday on Wednesday, demanding a fee refund. They alleged that the school management cheated them by claiming to provide CBSE education.

Nagarjuna, the parent of a class 2 student at the school, said it was unfortunate that the school cheated the parents and students.

“During admissions, they told us that Orchids The International School was affiliated with the CBSE board. My daughter is studying at UKG. I’m dropping her to this school, which is far away from my place, only because it is a CBSE school. Now, they are saying that it is not a CBSE school, but is affiliated with the state,” a parent said.

“They are not agreeing to reduce the school fees. Now that there is one month to go for the exams, they have told us that it is the state syllabus. We have been cheated,” another parent said.

The school management was not available for comment.